Today’s Cache | U.S. urges “caution” as AI reshapes legal field; Hacker target Australia’s state court; Bitcoin touches a 21-month peak

January 02, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

U.S. urges “caution” as AI reshapes legal field

The U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice in a year-end report said that artificial intelligence represents a mixed blessing for the legal field, urging “caution and humility” as the evolving technology transforms how judges and lawyers go about their work.

The Chief Justice’s commentary is his most significant discussion to date of the influence of AI and coincides with several lower courts contending with how best to adapt to a new technology capable of passing the bar exam but also prone to generating fictitious content. Earlier last year a federal appeals court drew headlines by unveiling what appeared to be the first proposed rule aimed at regulating the use of generative AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT by lawyers appearing before it.

Hacker target Australia’s state court

Hackers accessed the court recordings database in Australia’s Victoria state and disrupted the audio-visual in-court technology network, impacting recordings and transcription services. “The potential access is confined to recordings stored on the network. No other court systems or records, including employee or financial data, were accessed,” Court Services Victoria CEO Louise Anderson said in a statement.

State-sponsored cyber groups and hackers have stepped up their assault on Australia’s critical infrastructure, businesses and homes, a government report released in November 2023 showed, with one attack happening every six minutes. The cyberattack comes after a hack last year at DP World Australia, one of the country’s largest port operators.

Bitcoin touches a 21-month peak

Bitcoin rose above $45,000 for the first time since April 2022 as the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency started 2024 with a bang buoyed by optimism around possible approval of exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds.

Bitcoin touched a 21-month peak of $45,488, having gained 154% last year in the strongest performance since 2020. It was last up 2.6% at $45,344 but remains far off the record high of $69,000 it touched in November 2021.