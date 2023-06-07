Today’s Cache | U.S. steps up crypto crackdown; EU considers mandatory ban on Huawei for 5G; Apple acquires AR headset startup 

June 07, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

U.S. steps up crypto crackdown

U.S. regulators, in their second major action against big crypto players, sued Coinbase alleging its failure to register as a securities exchange venue exposed investors to risk.

The SEC charged that the largest digital currency trading platform in the United States had made billions of dollars by “unlawfully facilitating the buying and selling of crypto asset securities”. Shares of Coinbase tumbled on news of the lawsuit which came close on the heels of charges unveiled against cryptocurrency exchange Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao for numerous alleged securities law violations.

EU considers mandatory ban on Huawei for 5G

The EU is considering a mandatory ban on member-states using companies that might pose a security risk in their 5G networks, including China’s Huawei. The move comes as a response to increasing concerns in Brussels about certain national governments delaying action on the matter.

Earlier, in 2020, the EU said member-states can either restrict or exclude high-risk 5G vendors such as Huawei from core parts of their telecom networks and resisted pressure back then from Washington for an outright ban on Chinese telcos.

Apple acquires AR headset startup

Apple acquired Mira, a Los Angeles-based startup that makes headsets for other companies and the U.S. military. This comes a day after Apple unveiled a costly augmented reality headset called the Vision Pro barging into a market dominated by Meta Platforms.

Apple, while confirming the acquisition, reportedly brought on at least 11 of Mira’s employees as part of the acquisition.

