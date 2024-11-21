Today’s Cache | U.S. regulators seek to break up Google; Nvidia beats earnings expectations; Karnataka unveils draft of space tech policy

U.S. regulators seek to break up Google

U.S. regulators have said they want to break up Google to break the company’s dominance over search. The U.S. Department of Justice submitted a proposal saying a court had found the Google search engine had been running an abusive monopoly over the past decade. The document stated the company’s Chrome web browser must be sold while also preventing Android from favouring it over other search engines.

While Android wasn’t mentioned as a part of the proposed divestment, the court added that they could be required to sell Android too if they found malpractices later. The final decision on the case is expected to come out by April. If agreed upon, Google might have to sell Chrome within six months of the ruling but they are possibly going to appeal which could drag the case for more than four years. Matt Gaetz, the next U.S. Attorney General nominated by Trump, has also called for breaking up Big Tech companies in the past.

Nvidia beats earnings expectations

Nvidia has reported its third-quarter earnings showing a surge in sales as demand for AI chips stays strong contrary to an expected slowdown. The Jensen Huang-led company posted a revenue of $35.08 billion higher by 94% from $18.12 billion a year back. The growth is still lesser than the increase seen last quarter. It earned $19.31 billion in the previous quarter which is more than double the $9.24 billion posted in last year’s quarter for the same time.

Everyone is waiting for Nvidia’s guidance on their upcoming Blackwell GPUs which will start shipping in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and through the course of fiscal 2026. However, there are worries that a flaw in the technical design could have slowed down supply. Currently, Nvidia is valued at over $3.5 trillion.

Karnataka unveils draft of space tech policy

Karnataka released its Space Technology Policy for between 2024-29 at the Bengaluru Tech Summit yesterday. The draft notes the global, national and state level overview of the sector along with major industry expectations and policies that are supporting the sector. The goal is to hold 50% of the national market share of the sector and turn Karnataka into a destination for space tech with 5% of the global share.

The state will also train and upskill 5,000 students and young professionals, including 1,500 female students and young professionals so that they can be hired in the sector. The government will also support around 500 startups and MSMEs in space tech through grants, equity and subsidies.