Today’s Cache | U.S. regulators push for Google Chrome sale; Sam Altman in San Francisco government; Meta hit with penalty in India

U.S. regulators push for Google Chrome sale

The U.S. Department of Justice is planning to push for Google to sell off its Chrome browser by requesting a judge to order this, reported Bloomberg. While a Google executive has strongly criticised this move and said it would hurt consumers, the DOJ did not agree to comment. Though the Biden administration was marked by antitrust regulators pushing to take action against Big Tech players, it is not yet clear how the transition to another Donald Trump presidency will affect tech companies currently facing antitrust cases.

Though Trump had initially resolved to shut down Google, he later appeared to take a step back from this decision. Google is likely to appeal any legal attempt to separate the company from its highly popular Chrome offering. Google has defended its position in the market by pointing to the quality it offers users, as well as alternative options open to them.

Sam Altman in San Francisco government

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to be involved with the governance of San Francisco, California, as the administration pulls in more technologists and AI executives in an effort to leverage their expertise to try and solve the city’s problems. San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie chose the chief of the ChatGPT-maker as one of seven co-chairs of his transition team.

San Francisco is facing a public safety crisis, with many residents complaining of rising levels of crime and homelessness. Lurie’s team is set to explore how tech-based solutions can be used to address these issues. Altman expressed his enthusiasm for the new role and the city where OpenAI was founded.

Meta hit with penalty in India

Meta plans to appeal against a ₹213-crore fine levied against it by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), over a WhatsApp privacy policy update that took place in 2021, over claims that users were not given the choice to opt out of sharing their data with the social media giant. Meta and WhatsApp will also have to implement certain measures in order to address antitrust issues, per the CCI.

Meta said it disagreed with the CCI’s decision and planned to appeal the same. Meanwhile, Meta’s ownership of WhatsApp and Instagram is itself a separate antitrust issue in the U.S., with a U.S. Federal Trade Commission lawsuit revolving around the same.

