Today’s Cache | U.S. plan to break up Google threatens profit; Amazon unveils most advanced fulfillment centre; OpenAI sees continued attempts by threat actors

U.S. plan to break up Google threatens profit

The U.S. Department of Justice has said that breaking up Google could be a potential solution to deal with their monopoly in search, which could ultimately lower its profits from its core business and advancements in AI technologies. The DOJ has said that it could force Google to divest some parts like the Chrome browser and Android operating system which helps maintain its dominance in online search.

There are other options also being considering including banning the company from collecting sensitive user data, making its search results and indexes visible to rivals, allowing websites to opt out of training their AI content and making Google report to a “court-appointed technical committee.” Meanwhile, the company is already dealing with a highly competitive search segment.

Amazon unveils most advanced fulfillment centre

Amazon has announced its most advanced fulfillment centre in Shreveport, Louisiana and will be using both AI and robotics to speed up logistics while also planning to hire 2,500 fulltime employees. The facility is three million square feet with their new inventory system, Sequoia within with the capacity to hold more than 30 million items. The fulfillment centre will be employing thousands of mobile robots and advanced robotic arms for picking and storing goods.

There will also be AI-driven robots called Robin, Cardinal and Sparrow for streamlining sorting and the packing processes correctly. Amazon also introduced a fully autonomous mobile robot called Proteus which is assumed to cut down processing times by 25% and improve shipping accuracy. The robotics are also expected to help reduce injury rates in humans by 8.5% as compared to regular fulfillment centres. Amazon has been recently pulled up by the U.S. Department of Labour for issues around worker safety.

OpenAI sees continued attempts by threat actors

OpenAI has said they have been observing multiple attempts made by malicious actors to use their AI models for generating fake content in the form of articles and social media comments to sway elections. AI has become a major weapon for cybercriminals to create and debug malware as well as generate misinformation online.

In a report published, the AI firm said that they had already dealt with 20 such attempts in this year including a group of ChatGPT accounts in August that were used to generate articles on subjects around the U.S. elections. None of these fake campaigns were able to gain much attention online, the company stated.

