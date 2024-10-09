Today’s Cache | U.S. mulling potential breakup of Google; John Hopfield, Geoffrey Hinton awarded with Nobel; X to be reinstated in Brazil

U.S. mulling potential breakup of Google

In a court filing for the ongoing Google Search monopoly lawsuit, the U.S. has said that it is considering asking a judge to breakup Alphabet’s Google to tackle its dominance in Google Search. The Department of Justice will be filing a more detailed proposal with the court by November 20 and in the meanwhile, Google will be given a chance to respond with their own solutions.

Google plans to appeal to the case and defends its actions saying that their search engine has won users over fairly because of its quality and still faces tough competition from sites like Amazon which users directly use for search. They can also switch to other search engines as their default when they choose. Currently, Google Search processes 90% of total U.S. internet searches. Yelp sued Google in August and suggested that its Chrome and AI segments should be separated from each other and their search shouldn’t give a preference to their own pages over own local business pages compared to rivals.

John Hopfield, Geoffrey Hinton awarded with Nobel

Computer scientists John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton have been awarded with the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics for “foundational discoveries and inventions that enabled machine learning with artificial neural networks.” Neural networks have gained recognition especially since the recent rapid advancements in AI accelerated by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Artificial Neural Networks or ANNs are a collection of neurons that are capable of processing data while being connected to each other in very specific ways.

Hopfield, who is a professor at Princeton University developed a type of recurrent neural network while Hinton, a professor at the University of Toronto worked with his colleagues to build upon Hopfield’s work and develop ANNs to perform cognitive tasks.

X to be reinstated in Brazil

Elon Musk’s X will be reinstated in Brazil after a month of its nationwide shutdown in the country. The Supreme Court in Brazil Justice Alexandre de Moraes has now accepted to restore the platform’s services after meeting their demands which included blocking certain accounts on the platform, paying outstanding fines and naming a legal representative in the country. Musk had refused to pick a legal representative which led to the suspension.

Brazil is one of the biggest markets for X with an estimated userbase between 20 and 40 million. Moraes’ allegations that Musk had allowed right-wing led disinformation flourish on the platform led to a public showdown between the two with Musk calling Moraes an authoritarian and opposed to free speech.

