Today’s Cache | U.S. investigates risks in cloud computing; X CEO says it is breaking even; Google Chrome to get weekly security updates   

August 11, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Microsoft Corp. logo.

A file photo of the Microsoft Corp. logo. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. investigates risks in cloud computing

A U.S. cybersecurity advisory panel will investigate risks in cloud computing that will also include Microsoft Corp.’s role in the recent breach of government department email systems by suspected Chinese hackers. The investigation will focus on risks to cloud computing infrastructure, including identity and authentication management, and will look at all relevant cloud service providers.

The investigation comes close on the heels of Oregon Senator Ron Wyden asking the Federal Trade Commission, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Justice Department to “take action” against Microsoft following the hack that allegedly allowed hackers operating on Beijing’s behalf to get hold of one of its cryptographic keys and take advantage of a coding flaw to win sweeping access to the company’s cloud email platform.

X CEO says it is breaking even

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of social media platform X, said the company formerly known as Twitter is “close” to breaking even and is hiring to strengthen a staff slashed by owner Elon Musk. She also claimed that brands are returning to the platform, naming Cola-Cola, Visa, and State Farn as being among them.

Yaccarino also added that the company was on a hiring bend after Musk cut the Twitter employee ranks from 8,000 workers down to 1,500 following his acquisition of the company. Her statement comes a month after Musk said the company was “still negative cash flow” due to a drop of around 50% in advertising revenue, “plus heavy debt load”.

Google Chrome to get weekly security updates

Google changed the Chrome security updates schedule from bi-weekly to weekly in a bid to curb the exploitation of n-day and zero-day flaws. The move will reduce the gap between updates, thereby reducing the time within which they can be exploited by threat actors.

Google has been aware of the misuse of the time lapse between when a security flaw is flagged and when it is plugged by threat actors for some time. The company, in 2020, reduced the average time between patches from 35 days to bi-weekly updates to reduce the risk of threat actors exploiting n-day exploits.

