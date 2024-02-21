Today’s Cache | U.S. gets AI task force as regulation lags; Indonesia wants Big Tech to pay; India’s AI market could hit $17 billion in three years

February 21, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

U.S. gets AI task force as regulation lags

Leaders of the U.S. House are preparing to form an AI task force to study laws and guardrails for AI-related threats as the country lags behind on essential regulation for the emerging technology. This comes as Congress struggles to pass firm laws to legislate AI in the U.S. and Big Tech companies sign accords to prevent AI misuse that are not necessarily enforceable.

As the U.S. gears up for the 2024 Presidential elections, generative AI has already been used to impersonate key candidates, including a robocall made in President Joe Biden’s voice that tried to stop people from exercising their right to vote freely. A number of U.S. government bodies and agencies are racing to come up with their own damage control measures to mitigate AI risks such as the sourcing of sensitive data for model training or the use of AI-generated voices for communication.

Indonesia wants Big Tech to pay

Indonesia wants large tech companies such as Meta and Google as well as smaller aggregators to pay news publishers, in a move that harks back to similar actions taken by countries such as Australia and Canada. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he had signed regulation in order to have tech companies pay media outlets for the news provided by them.

While Google has said it will review the move, Facebook did not respond. In Canada, the two companies initially resisted the proposal to pay media companies for content and even contemplated or tested news blocks on their platforms. Indonesia’s proposal is slated to come into effect in six months, but will not apply to content creators.

India’s AI market could hit $17 billion in three years

A joint report by the IT industry body NASSCOM and consulting firm BCG estimated that India’s AI market could reach $17 billion in value by 2027, if it grows at an annualised rate of 25-35% in the next three years. Some growth factors for this market include an increase in enterprise tech spending, a rise in talent, and more investments in artificial intelligence. The number of Indians whose jobs are related to AI is more than 420,000, according to the report, with high skill penetration as well.

However, the country is still trying to set down regulation to keep people safe from deepfakes and the misuse of generative AI tools. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the Indian government would share a draft regulatory framework for AI by June or July.

