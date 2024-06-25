Today’s Cache | UN announces principles to combat online hate; Music record labels sue AI-song generators; OpenAI acquires remote collaboration video platform 

Dear readers,

I hope our daily newsletters are keeping you updated on the latest in tech. To provide you with more context and insights on technology and innovation, we have launched a new podcast, The Interface.

In our latest episode “Are companies adapting to AI well enough?” we analyse how large enterprises are approaching the current wave of artificial intelligence, with Dr. Gopichand Katragadda speaking with The Hindu’s John Xavier

In the inaugural episode “Is AI beating human intelligence?” we dove into two decades of AI evolution with a leading AI scientist, Dr. Anima Anandkumar, exploring tensor algebra’s role, algorithmic bias, and AI’s potential futures.

Stay tuned to The Interface for more such conversations, on Spotify and YouTube.

UN announces principles to combat online hate

The United Nations chief launched global principles to combat online hate and lies and demanded that big tech companies use their power to reduce the harm they are doing to people and societies around the world.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres also demanded that advertising and public relations companies “stop monetizing harmful content” and strengthen information integrity. The principles call on tech companies, advertisers, media, and other key players to refrain from using, supporting or amplifying disinformation and hate speech.

Music record labels sue AI-song generators

Big record companies are suing artificial intelligence song-generators Suno and Udio for copyright infringement, alleging that the AI music startups are exploiting the recorded works of artists from Chuck Berry to Mariah Carey. The Recording Industry Association of America announced the lawsuits brought by labels including Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Warner Records.

AI has been a heated topic of conversation in the music industry, with debates ranging from the creative possibilities of the new technology to concerns around its legality. In March, Tennessee became the first U.S. state to pass legislation to protect songwriters, performers and other music industry professionals against the potential dangers of artificial intelligence. Supporters said the goal is to ensure that AI tools cannot replicate an artist’s voice without their consent.

OpenAI acquires remote collaboration video platform

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has acquired remote collaboration video platform Multi (formerly known as Remotion), announced the latter’s CEO and co-founder Alexander Embiricos. Multi offers a range of solutions for users searching out video-based, remote collaboration tools. According to its website, Multi also offers AI summaries that are “accurate and concise enough to post in Slack.”

News of the acquisition comes just days after OpenAI shared it had acquired the search and database analytics startup Rockset, in order to better support its own enterprise products.

