Today’s Cache | Twitter’s post views conundrum; Apple cuts AR headset production; AMD catches up to Nvidia 

July 03, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Twitter’s post views conundrum

Elon Musk announced Twitter will temporarily cap the number of tweets users can read on the social media platform. While Musk said the move will help combat “extreme levels” of scraping and system manipulation, it could undermine efforts by the company’s CEO Linda Yaccarino to attract advertisers, marketing industry professionals said.

Yaccarino has sought to repair relationships with advertisers who pulled away from the site after Musk bought it last year. And, while Musk has emphasized the restrictions are temporary measures, users on the platform posted screenshots showing they were unable to see any tweets including those on the pages of corporate advertisers, after hitting the limit.

Apple cuts AR headset production

Apple has been forced to make major cuts to production forecasts for its augmented-reality headset Vision Pro. The iPhone maker asked two China-based suppliers for enough components for 130,000 to 150,000 units in the first year, in contrast to the earlier numbers from its contract manufacturer Luxshare which was preparing to make fewer than 400,000 units in 2024.

The complexity of the headset design and difficulties in production is seen as the reason behind the scaling back of targets, while plans for a more affordable version of the device have been pushed back.

ADVERTISEMENT

AMD catches up to Nvidia

AMD’s AI chips could match Nvidia’s offerings, MosaicML, an AI software firm said. AI chips from AMD are about 80% as fast as those from Nvidia Corp. with a future path to matching their performance. MosaicML evaluated the AMD M1250 and the Nvidia A100, both of which are one generation behind each company’s flagship chips but are still in high demand.

Nvidia dominates the market for powerful chips used to create ChatGPT and other AI services. Tech companies, however, are looking for alternatives with hopes that AMD will be a strong challenger in view of the shortage of Nvidia chips, which the company says it is working to resolve.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT