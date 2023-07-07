Today’s Cache | Twitter threatens to sue Meta; Google delays release of custom chip; U.N. discusses AI 

July 07, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Twitter threatens to sue Meta

Twitter has threatened to sue Meta Platforms over its new Threats platform. In a letter to Meta CEO, Twitter’s lawyer Alex Spiro said his company intends to strictly enforce intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information.

Meta launched Threads on July 5 has and logged more than 30 million sign-ups. It is looking to take on Elon Musk’s Twitter by taking advantage of Instagram’s billions of users.

Google delays release of custom chip

Google delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025. The company originally planned to release the chip next year to replace semicustom chips it currently designs with Samsung Electronics.

Google also plans to switch from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for making its Tensor chips. The company’s custom chip, code named Laguna, will be based on TSMC’s 3-nanometer manufacturing process, currently the world’s most advanced chipmaking process.

U.N. discusses AI

The mind-blowing growth of artificial intelligence poses many questions that have no answers yet, the United Nations admitted at its AI summit. The summit was attended by exceptionally life-like humanoid robots and is being convened by the U.N.’s ITU tech agency.

The summit is bringing together around 3,000 experts from companies like Microsoft and Amazon as well as from universities and international organisations to try to sculpt frameworks for ensuring AI is used for positive purposes.