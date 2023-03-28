Today’s Cache | Twitter polls to go exclusive, Microsoft revamps Office, and NVIDIA looks to AI to improve chip design 

March 28, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

Twitter polls to go exclusive

Twitter users will need a “verified account” to be eligible to vote in polls starting April 15, said the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, in a tweet. Musk also said that only verified accounts will be eligible to be in Twitter’s “For You” recommendation, which displays a stream of tweets from accounts on the platform.

Musk claims the move is “the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over.” However, it should be noted, not all of Musk’s tweets have turned into enforced policies or features.

Microsoft revamps Teams

Microsoft revamped Teams, its professional collaboration platform inviting users to try out the public preview of the Teams app for Windows.

With the revamp, Microsoft claims its “New Teams” app will launch twice as quickly, and will come with tweaks in design to ease of use. The revamped app will also come with AI-powered features which include Microsoft’s intelligent recap and Copilot for Teams.

NVIDIA looks to AI to improve chip design

NVIDIA Corp. showed new research that explains how AI can be used to improve chip design. The research paper shows that NVIDIA could use a combination of artificial intelligence techniques to find better ways to place big groups of transistors. The paper aimed to improve on a 2021 paper by Alphabet Inc.’s Google, whose findings later became the subject of controversy.

NVIDIA used existing efforts from the University of Texas researchers, using what is called reinforcement learning, and added a second layer of artificial intelligence on top of it to get even better results.

