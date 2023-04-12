Today’s Cache | Twitter blue tick removal; fake Chrome error pages; and crypto industry looks for optimism

April 12, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

Twitter’s blue tick removal

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk confirmed that the blue ticks given for free to official or celebrity accounts on the social media platform will be removed by next week. The blue ticks were given for free before Mr. Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the platform.

During a BBC interview, Musk also talked about the takeover of Twitter, denied rising levels of hate speech on the platform, and spoke about labeling news organisations like BBC as government-funded. Mr. Musk had said earlier that legacy blue ticks would be taken away from April 1 but then changed the blue tick description to conceal which users were Twitter Blue subscribers and which users had been verified for free (before his takeover).

Fake Chrome error pages

Cybercriminals are using fake Google Chrome error pages displayed on compromised legitimate websites to target users. Hackers were found to be running the malicious campaign to get unsuspecting users to download files, which can then be used to siphon off the victim’s CPU resources to mine cryptocurrency.

The malicious file can avoid detection by Windows Defender and are spread through numerous sites including blogs, news sites, online stores, and adult sites

Crypto industry looks for optimism

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz’s State of Crypto 2023 report paints an optimistic picture of the crypto industry by introducing a tool to measure technical advances in the crypto industry. The index-style tool aims to look at crypto from a technical standpoint, instead of a financial one.

In its 2023 State of Crypto Report, the venture funding firm noted that the tool tracks developer activity, verified smart contracts deployment, academic publications, and developer library downloads, among 14 metrics. Such a holistic measure provides a snapshot of the health of the crypto industry from a technological, rather than financial, perspective.