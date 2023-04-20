Today’s Cache: Twitter and Microsoft lock horns; Tesla plans full self-drive technology; and Meta begins layoffs again

April 20, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

Twitter and Microsoft lock horns

Microsoft announced its Smart Campaign would no longer support posting on Twitter. The move prompted Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, to declare he would be suing the company.

Microsoft said the update would not affect those using Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for advertising. However, Mr. Musk claimed that Microsoft “trained illegally” with the use of Twitter data, and said it was time for a lawsuit. This was possibly a reference to the data set used by the Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company OpenAI, which the Twitter chief left in 2018.

Tesla plans full self-drive technology

Elon Musk said that electric vehicle giant, Tesla, will likely launch self-drive technology this year. The test version of what Tesla calls Full Self-Driving (FSD) software will be “two steps forward, one step back between releases,” Musk said, “but the trend is very clearly towards full self-driving, towards full autonomy.”

The technology as it stands now has drawn legal and regulatory scrutiny following crashes. Tesla has said the technology does not make the car autonomous and requires driver supervision.

Meta begins layoffs again

Facebook-parent, Meta has started its latest round of firings, with another round of cuts expected in late May. The layoffs largely hit employees with technical qualifications in areas such as programming and engineering, a report from CNBC said.

Meta fired over 10,000 workers last year and aims to reduce its workforce by another 10,000. It is expected to also be closing around 5,000 open roles.