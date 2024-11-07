Today’s Cache | Trump’s win to enrich Musk’s companies; Trump could stop Google breakup; Australia to ban social media for users under 16

Trump’s win to enrich Musk’s companies

Elon Musk’s support for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign gives him a great opportunity to wield influence over the government now which could help his companies. Having donated at least $119 million to a pro-Trump group as per federal records, Musk also was a big part of the campaign during the final stages.

Sources from Musk’s many companies spoke to Reuters saying that Trump’s win would mean either government support or regulation favouring the companies. Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink are also heavily reliant on government regulation and subsidies. Trump has previously said that Musk would be named as the “head of efficiency” if he won. Musk took offence to the Biden administration after Tesla wasn’t invited to an EV Summit at the White House in 2021.

Trump could stop Google breakup

Experts have predicted that Donald Trump could change the direction in antitrust policies after being appointed as President which could also prevent the call to break up Google’s dominance in online search. While a bunch of the antitrust lawsuits against Big Tech will be continued, Trump recently expressed that he would like to look for a fair solution without breaking Google up which could indicate a change in stance.

The DOJ is currently overseeing two major antitrust cases against Google, in search and advertising and another one against Apple. Meanwhile, the FTC is suing Meta and Amazon. The DOJ has also offered alternative fixes for the search antitrust like ending agreements that make it the default browser in devices. FTC chair Lina Khan has been known to enforce anti-competition laws aggressively while also garnering praise from both Democrats and Republicans during her tenure.

Australia to ban social media for users under 16

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that the government is planning to ban social media platforms for those under 16. He added that social media companies will be held responsible to prove that they have taken steps to hold off access to anyone under 16 instead of the parents and teenagers themselves. The parliament will be introducing laws this year which will be effective a year after it has been ratified by lawmakers.