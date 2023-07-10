Today’s Cache | Threads not aiming to replace Twitter; OpenAI and Meta sued; AI’s place in Disney

July 10, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Threads not aiming to replace Twitter

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said that Meta’s Threads, which released on July 5 and scooped up 70 million sign-ups in two days, did not aim to replace Twitter. Mosseri told The Verge journalist Alex Heath that Threads was meant to be a “public square” which could facilitate more positive conversations than Twitter. However, users were worried this policy could lead to the censorship of news and politics during a time when Twitter is seeing a serious rise in misinformation under Elon Musk’s ownership. Mosseri clarified that news and politics would not be censored, but they would not be actively encouraged either.

Twitter’s lawyer Alex Spiro has accused Meta of hiring former Twitter employees and using their trade secrets to build Threads. Meta has denied the allegations.

OpenAI and Meta sued

Comedian Sarah Silverman and authors Richard Kadrey and Christopher Golden have filed proposed class action lawsuits in the U.S. against Facebook-parent Meta and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, alleging that the companies used their work to train AI models without seeking the creators’ permission. OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, which is integrating the AI start-up’s GPT technology to power its own AI chatbot and search experience Bing.

Authors and artists have claimed that ChatGPT-generated summaries of their work, even if they contain inaccuracies, are proof that the AI large language model was trained on their protected data. ChatGPT is capable of conversational language and can carry out tasks such as summarising novels and other media offerings. Late last month, writers Paul Tremblay and Mona Awad also sued OpenAI, claiming that ChatGPT was trained on their copyrighted work as well.

AI’s place in Disney

As Disney prepares to celebrate 100 years, Mickey Mouse’s voice actor Bret Iwan said that artificial intelligence technology would not be able to capture the essence of the iconic cartoon character. Mickey Mouse has officially been voiced only by four people, including Walt Disney in 1928.

However, Hollywood writers who are currently striking fear that advances in AI image and voice technology could endanger their professions. Disney also came under fire because of its use of AI in the Disney+ show “Secret Invasion” to create the credit sequence. The entertainment industry at large has also transitioned from hand-drawn animation to computer-generated animation, fuelling fears that AI-generated animation could be next.