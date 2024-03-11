Today’s Cache | The Indian government’s AI advisory; Sam Altman to return to OpenAI board; Microsoft struggles with Russian state hackers

March 11, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

The Indian government’s AI advisory

“Is [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi a fascist?” This was the question posed to Google’s Gemini chatbot, which resulted in an ambivalent response that Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said violated India’s IT law. At the start of this month, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory to the effect that generative AI products similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini would have to be made available “with [the] explicit permission of the Government of India” if they are “under-testing/ unreliable”. The government’s advisory also included a requirement for AI-generated imagery to be labelled.

While the regulations are meant to apply to larger tech companies rather than startups, there is some concern that such restrictions could obstruct the healthy development of experimental models in the future. Others hope the move would enable smaller startups to compete more fairly with the likes of Microsoft and Google.

Sam Altman to return to OpenAI board

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to return to the AI startup’s board, reported The Information outlet, even as new members - Sue Desmond-Hellmann, a former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Nicole Seligman, a former president of Sony Entertainment, and Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart - are to be announced as well.

Last week, OpenAI said it had full confidence in Altman’s leadership, following an investigation into the company’s chaotic firing and then reinstatement of Altman in a matter of days during November last year. The law firm that researched the matter, WilmerHale, noted a “consequence of a breakdown in the relationship and loss of trust” between Altman and the older board.

Microsoft struggles with Russian state hackers

Microsoft is not yet free of the state-backed Russian hackers who breached the email accounts of top execs at the company. The hackers were from Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service and they used the exploited data in order to compromise some internal systems, Microsoft admitted in a blog post. However, the software giant has not offered specific details regarding the kind of source code that the hackers accessed and whether more Microsoft users could be at risk.

Cybersecurity analysts have criticised Microsoft, claiming the software giant has not been transparent enough about the full scale of the attacks and what is being done to mitigate the threats, which could affect national security as well as top businesses in the U.S. who rely on Microsoft’s communication products.

