Today’s Cache | Tesla’s India plans; Nex-gen chip research; Micron’s chip plant in India 

June 21, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

Tesla’s India plans

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, announced the company will significantly invest in India soon. Musk said he is confident the company will be in India “as soon as humanly possible”, and that the country was an interesting place for a new plant.

His comments followed a meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during the latter’s state visit to the United States. Musk reportedly briefed the PM on plans to set up a manufacturing base in India.

Next-gen chip research

The Biden administration has picked the chairman of Google parent Alphabet Inc., John Hennessy, and four other technology industry experts to help with research and development of next-generation computer chips. The experts will also pick a board of trustees to run the National Semiconductor Technology Centre.

The public-private non-profit board is expected to make politically sensitive decisions, including the location of the centre’s research facilities, that will help the country expand the domestic chip-making industry and reduce dependency on major producers in China and Taiwan.

Micron chip plant in india

The Government of India has cleared U.S.-based chip maker Micron’s project to set up a semiconductor test and packaging plant unit worth $2.7 billion in the country. The project is expected to create 5,000 jobs and will test and package products to make it ready for use.

In the first phase, the government has cleared four OSAT plants which include proposals by Tata Group, Sahasra Semiconductors. The first plant is reportedly expected to start production soon.