April 16, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

Tesla to fire over 10% workers

A report by Electrek has revealed that Elon Musk’s Tesla is planning to lay off over 10% of its workforce or 14,000 employees. Musk also replied to a tweet around the departure of a senior executive from the company saying, “About every 5 years, we need to reorganise and streamline the company for the next phase of growth.” The EV pioneer is facing a year-on-year decline in vehicle deliveries as competition from Chinese EV manufacturers grows with lower prices and more production. These companies also offer EV models at lower prices now in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk has also blamed the lower production volumes on geopolitical factors. A company press release had previously stated that factory shutdowns and an arson attack at the Gigafactory in Berlin were partially responsible. A report by Bloomberg has stated that Tesla produced 433,371 units in total this quarter, and delivered 386,810 compared to last year when it delivered 422,875 vehicles. The company meanwhile is scouting potential showroom locations in New Delhi and Mumbai ahead of selling in India later this year. An erstwhile market leader, it has become essential for Tesla to expand its market now.

Evolution of election-related misinformation in India

In this year’s election, misinformation has transformed into a more high-tech avatar thanks to generative AI. Like in a recent YouTube short where PM Narendra Modi speaks about freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel before continuing in three other languages aside from Hindi. The Indian voter is at the highest risk of electoral misinformation in 2024 due to the age of AI. Because there is nothing to ensure what is real and what isn’t the voter base is left vulnerable. Social media companies like Meta are struggling to contain fake news while the Indian Government is updating legislation to handle deepfakes better.

ADVERTISEMENT

The general election in 2019 was also marked by heavily disseminated misinformation and propaganda through WhatsApp and Facebook which Zuckerberg’s company had hardly been able to manage. Now, parties have resorted to approaching people with tech knowhow to make deepfakes. Meanwhile, platforms like Musk’s ‘X’ have laid off their trust and safety teams to cut costs. There is an IT law against deepfakes but implementing it across the board is tricky when the Big Tech companies themselves spread misinformation like Google’s chatbot Gemini.

Meta to shut down Threads in Turkey

Meta will temporarily shut down Threads in Turkey soon after the country’s competition authority has stated that Meta’s data sharing between its Threads and Instagram apps could lead to an antitrust issue in the market. Meta noted in a blog post on Monday that it would temporarily shut down Threads in Turkey from 29 April while its other apps and services in other countries will remain put. Zuckerberg’s company said that they disagreed with the decision and believed they were in compliance with all legal requirements in Turkey.

Users there will receive notifications about the decision and can then choose if they want to delete or deactivate their profiles on Threads. They can also download all their data for safe-keeping. Threads also made a delayed entry in the European Union due to their stringent data privacy laws.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.