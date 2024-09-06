Today’s Cache | Telegram changes FAQ page; ChatGPT reaches 10 lakh paid users; Nvidia, Microsoft hit with patent lawsuit

Telegram changes FAQ page

After Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France, the messaging platform’s FAQ page has seen a change in language regarding the company’s approach to illegal content and chat privacy. In response to one frequently asked question - “There’s illegal content on Telegram. How do I take it down? - the website had previously provided the following answer, per an earlier 2024 snapshot from Wayback Machine: “All Telegram chats and group chats are private amongst their participants. We do not process any requests related to them.”

However, the latest version of the Telegram FAQ instead responded to the same question with the following line: “All Telegram apps have ‘Report’ buttons that let you flag illegal content for our moderators — in just a few taps.” This was followed by instructions for reporting the content. The reason for the update is not yet clear.

ChatGPT reaches 10 lakh paid users

OpenAI said it now has more than 1 million paid users for its corporate products including ChatGPT Team, ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Edu. The number is higher than the 600,000 users that were reported in April suggesting that adoption for the AI firm’s chatbot was still growing in enterprises. A separate report from The Information claimed that the Microsoft-backed AI firm was contemplating hiking subscription prices for their upcoming large language models like the AI reasoning tool Strawberry and the rumoured AI model Orion.

Currently, ChatGPT Plus costs $20 a month for consumers and $30 a month for enterprises but clients have said that it could reportedly cost around $60 per user per month with a minimum of 150 users and a 12-month contract. OpenAI is reportedly in talks with Apple and AI chipmaker Nvidia to raise more funds post which it could be potentially valued at $100 billion.

Nvidia, Microsoft hit with patent lawsuit

Artificial intelligence computing giants Nvidia and Microsoft were sued in U.S. court for allegedly stealing a small Texas company’s data processor technology to help fuel development of AI products. Plaintiff Xockets accused Nvidia and Microsoft of “rampant” patent infringement in the lawsuit, filed in Waco, Texas, federal court. Xockets also said the companies violated antitrust law by conspiring with each other and with patent risk management company RPX to fix and drive down the price of Xockets’ technology.

“Nvidia and Microsoft are abusing their dominance and market power in AI in an attempt to pay little or nothing for the innovations of others that are used in their products,” Xockets board member Robert Cote said in a statement. Microsoft has invested billions into a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which has become the face of generative AI. Nvidia’s equipment is used in data centers that help develop and run AI systems.