Today’s Cache | Telegram CEO arrested; Meta blames Iran for hacking attempt; India’s first reusable hybrid rocket

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested

Billionaire and technologist Pavel Durov, the CEO of the Telegram messaging service, was arrested in a French airport over the weekend, regarding allegations that he failed to stop criminal activities from taking place on the platform, per sources. There have long been fears that private messaging services could be used to distribute harmful and illegal media or allow criminals to set up a communications base, but tech leaders and media personalities across the political spectrum reacted to news of Durov’s arrest with outrage.

Elon Musk, Edward Snowden, Lex Fridman, and Tucker Carlson were some of the people who claimed that Durov’s arrest was wrong and criticised the French government for supposedly threatening free speech rights. Meanwhile, the Telegram service itself claimed it was in compliance with European Union laws and constantly improving its moderation services.

Meta blames Iran for hacking attempt

Facebook. Instagram, and WhatsApp-parent Meta pointed a finger at an Iranian hacking group over the attempted exploit of WhatsApp accounts of U.S. officials from President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump’s teams. In specific, Meta identified the hacking group APT42 that is believed to be linked to Iran’s military and has a reputation for surveilling victims’ phones to access their sensitive media and calls.

Meta said that it blocked the accounts after their activity was reported as suspicious and said there was not yet evidence to suggest that the victims’ WhatsApp accounts were breached. Foreign interference in the months preceding major elections is a common move by hostile governments, with hackers from China, Russia, and Iran being flagged for such activities in the past. While some hackers target high-level communications, others may try to influence voters.

India’s first reusable hybrid rocket

Rhumi-1, India’s first reusable hybrid rocket on a mobile launchpad, lifted off from Chennai’s East Coast Road, cheered on by excited watchers and members who had taken part in the ‘Edutech for Space’ programme, which worked on Mission Rhumi for over a year. Rhumi-1 was an initiative of Space Zone India and Martin Group, carrying three cube satellites designed to monitor and collect data on atmospheric conditions, apart from deploying 50 different Pico satellites.

Rhumi-1 weighs about 80 kilograms and is roughly 3.5 metres tall, made up of one piece. It combines the advantages of liquid oxidiser and solid fuel propellant systems. Mission Rhumi is meant to be more eco-friendly and cost-efficient than traditional rockets.

