Today’s Cache | Technology and cricket big win for Ambani; Intel sees opportunity in programmable chip unit; Mistral AI CEO commits to open-source

March 01, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Technology and cricket big win for Ambani

A Disney-Reliance assets merger in India will create a media giant far bigger than all its rivals, boosting billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s entertainment ambitions with streaming tech prowess and lucrative cricket rights. Disney and Reliance put a value on their joint TV and streaming assets business of $8.5 billion. Ambani’s Reliance and its affiliates will own more than 63% of the merged entity, with Disney owning 37%.

The merged group, boasting 120 channels and two streaming platforms, will be India’s no. 1 TV player, followed by home-grown Zee Entertainment which has 50 TV channels in India’s thriving $28 billion media and entertainment market. In streaming, Disney’s Hotstar is India’s largest with 38 million paid users. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video do not disclose their India numbers, but industry analysts estimate they have 20 million and 6.5 million paid users, respectively.

Intel sees opportunity in programmable chip unit

Artificial intelligence offers a growing and potentially lucrative opportunity for Intel’s freshly standalone programmable chip unit, its CEO Sandra Rivera said. Intel’s programmable chip unit began operating as a standalone business at the beginning of the year, and on Thursday outlined its plans for the future and its official name: “Altera, an Intel company.” The parent company plans to hold a stock offering for Altera over the next two to three years.

Rivera said the programmable chips Altera designs are useful for AI applications and computing tasks that fall in between the purpose built custom processors designed by cloud computing companies like Amazon.com and the general use AI chips made by Nvidia. The market estimate for programmable chips was roughly $8-$10 billion for 2023, but it’s not clear how large the opportunity for programmable chips is because no good third party data exists, Rivera said.

Mistral AI CEO commits to open-source

Mistral AI CEO and co-founder Arthur Mensch has addressed speculation around whether the company will stick to the open-source plan on microblogging platform X. He said that the nine-month-old French AI startup is “still committed to leading open-weight models.” A couple of days ago, Mistral announced a multiyear partnership with Microsoft that sparked doubts about the AI startup’s open-source future. Mensch called out the chatter as “creative interpretations” while also clarifying some details.

“Microsoft has invested in a small convertible note alongside many other companies as a distribution partner,” he noted. The Financial Times had reported that Microsoft had made a 15 million euro ($16 million) investment in Mistral and would also make the company’s AI models available on their Azure cloud computing platform. The deal will allow the Paris-based company to explore more commercial opportunities.