Nasscom, tech founders criticise Karnataka bill

The Karnataka state government draft bill that intends to reserve 50% of management and 70% non-management jobs for locals has triggered outrage among tech workers in the city. PhonePe CEO and founder Sameer Nigam said that the bill could potentially make life difficult for those from army families who are looking for jobs and move cities often. Nasscom trade association released a statement criticising the idea and expressing disappointment over the bill being passed.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah said that the bill will be revisited and has been temporarily paused for now. The state minister for large and medium industries, M.B. Patil also stated that the bill will be withheld until further discussions and asked industry leaders to not panic.

15 million email accounts on Trello hacked

Millions of email addresses on online project management tool Trello were found on sale on a hacking forum. A report shared that threat actors had collected 15 million email accounts using an unsecured API and releasing them. While these accounts had public details associated with them, there were private email addresses too associated with them.

Trello’s parent company, Atlassian said that hackers had used an unsecured REST API to query for public information about a profile based on the users’ Trello ID, username or email address. APIs are a common method of accessing data for threat actors and can tend to pose a serious security risk.

First PC emulator on iOS App Store

Apple has approved an PC emulator on the iOS App Store for the first time. Users can use it to run standard software, and mostly games on iOS, iPadOS and visionOS. A PC emulator basically allows a computer device to emulate another piece of software. Say, if a software designed for a Windows PC has to be redesigned to run on macOS, developers can use PC emulators. They can be used for designing different operating systems, playing video games from older consoles and testing software across different platforms.

Apple historically did not allow PC emulators but could be doing it now to avoid heat from antitrust regulators.

