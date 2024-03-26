Today’s Cache | Tech companies aim to loosen Nvidia’s grip on AI; EU probes tech giants; Musk’s lawsuit dismissed

March 26, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

Tech companies plan to break Nvidia’s grip on AI

A coalition of tech companies, including Qualcomm, Google, and Intel are looking to loosen Nvidia’s chokehold on the company’s computer code that keeps developers tied to the company’s chips. Currently Nvidia’s CUDA software is used by more than 4 million global developers to build AI and other apps.

The coalition, called UXL Foundation, plans to launch a new piece of technology, OneAPI. Developed by Intel, the platform will provide a suite of software and tools that can power multiple types of AI accelerators chips. The open-source programme aims to make computer code run on any machine, regardless of the chip running in the hardware. Beyond the initial companies involved, UXL will court cloud-computing companies such as Amazon.com and Microsoft’s Azure, as well as additional chipmakers.

EU investigates tech giants under new law

The European Union is probing whether Apple, Alphabet and Meta violated the bloc’s new Digital Markets Act, which came into effect earlier this month. Announcement of the investigation came just three weeks after the EU fined Apple more than € 1.84 million for anti-competitive behaviour in the market for distribution of streaming music apps.

Two of the five announced investigations were about Alphabet and Apple’s alleged “anti-steering” practices. The European commission will investigate whether the companies are preventing app developers from directly communicating and contracting with end-users and thereby restricting choice. The third probe will be about whether Apple allows its users enough choice, including in terms of ease of uninstalling apps and changing default settings. And while the fourth investigation will focus on Meta’s “pay or consent” policy, the fifth inquiry will look into whether Alphabet’s Google is prioritising its own services in Google Search.

Court dismisses Musk’s lawsuit against nonprofit tracking hate speech

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Elon Musk’s X Corp. against the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate, which has documented the increase in hate speech on the site since it was acquired by the Tesla owner. X, formerly known as Twitter, had argued the center’s researcher’s violated the site’s terms and conditions of service by improperly compiling public tweets, and that its subsequent reports on the rise of hate speech on the platform cost the company millions when advertisers fled.

X had sought millions of dollars in damages, and in response to the ruling from the federal judge, the platform said it “disagrees with the court’s decision and plans to appeal”. Meanwhile, the center is not the only group that has pointed to the rise of hateful material on X since Musk’s purchase in October 2022.

