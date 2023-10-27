Today’s Cache | Sundar Pichai’s trial appearance, FTX founder’s testimony in limbo, Sunak urges global AI safety consensus

October 27, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

Sundar Pichai’s trial appearance

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, will testify on Monday in the once-in-a generation antitrust fight over Google’s dominance of search and some parts of search advertising.

Pichai, who is being called as a witness for Google, will likely be asked about the company’s investments aimed at keeping its search competitive, especially as smartphones took over, and innovation in search advertising. The government, in cross examination, may ask why the company pays billions of dollars annually to ensure that Google search is the default in smartphones.

The government has argued that Google, which has some 90% of the search market, illegally paid an estimated $10 billion annually to smartphone makers like Apple and wireless carriers like AT&T and others to be the default in search on their devices in order to stay on top. The clout in search makes Google a heavy hitter in the lucrative advertising market, boosting its profits.

FTX founder’s testimony in limbo

Sam Bankman-Fried got a test run taking the stand at his New York criminal trial Thursday after a judge sent jurors home but let him demonstrate portions of his testimony before deciding which parts of it he’ll allow.

Bankman-Fried, 31, is expected to face the jury Friday when he testifies about his version of how his multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency empire grew into a giant in the industry and then collapsed, causing billions of dollars in losses that prosecutors blame on his extravagant spending on investments, donations and a lavish lifestyle.

During nearly three hours of testimony Thursday after jurors were sent home, Bankman-Fried tried to show that the presence of lawyers when he made decisions about how he spent customer money led him to think he was acting legally. Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon drilled him with the sort of questions he’ll likely face during cross-examination, frequently eliciting choppy answers in which Bankman-Fried seemed unsure of the conversations he’d had with lawyers.

Sunak urges global AI safety consensus

Projecting Britain as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for a joint global statement on AI safety. His speech coincided with the release of papers on the risks of AI produced by the U.K.’s intelligence agencies ahead of an international ‘AI Safety Summit’ in Bletchley Park next week.

Speaking at the Royal Society on Thursday, Mr. Sunak outlined some of the reports’ findings, including the possibility that AI could be used to build chemical and biological weapons - and an “unlikely but extreme” scenario in which human beings could ‘completely’ lose control over AI.

However, Mr. Sunak said he did not want to be alarmist and was quick to add that the U.K. was not “in a rush to regulate” the technology.

While he spoke at length about the benefits of AI, Mr. Sunak also said the world had no shared understanding of its risks.