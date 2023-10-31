Today’s Cache | Sundar Pichai testifies in once-in-a-generation trial; U.S. President signs executive order on AI; Sam Bankman-Fried’s broken promises examined in court

October 31, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

Sundar Pichai testifies in once-in-a-generation trial

During the antitrust trial which could change the trajectory of Google’s growth, CEO Sundar Pichai defended the company’s market dominance, claiming that Google had worked to create the best internet search experience available today. The Department of Justice claimed that the internet giant had paid billions to phone companies like Apple to make its search engine the default option on devices. These payments totaled more than $26 billion in 2021. However, Pichai claimed this was to improve the phones’ security infrastructure rather than just to prop up Google.

Senior executives from Google search engine rivals such as Microsoft and DuckDuckGo have also testified, claiming that serving up Google as a default search engine to device owners hurt competition in the sector and that too many steps were required to switch to another browser. Evidence presented during the trial appeared to suggest that Google was worried by Apple’s activities in the search engine space.

U.S. President signs executive order on AI

U.S. President Joe Biden has signed an executive order on the use of artificial intelligence as he urged officials to stay ahead of the curve in order to protect the public from the potential hazards of generative AI technology. His executive order leverages the Defense Production Act to ensure AI developers produce the results of safety tests and keep the government informed of their products. Meanwhile, the National Institute of Standards and Technology will work on criteria to make sure AI products are safe before they reach consumers. Biden has reportedly seen AI-generated photos of himself and his pet, while also being briefed on how easily deepfakes and voice cloned media can be created.

This week will see U.S. officials and tech leaders attending an AI safety summit in the UK, as Britain tries to present itself as a destination for responsible AI innovation.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s broken promises examined in court

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was grilled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon who asked him about his statements claiming that customer funds were safe in the exchange and that customers could pull them out any time they wanted to. While Bankman-Fried said that customer funds were previously secure, Sassoon questioned him to establish whether he was using these funds for his own luxurious lifestyle and to make political donations. She also highlighted his disdain for fintech regulation.

Bankman-Fried has tried to show himself as a well-intentioned businessman who did not mean to defraud investors, but multiple ex-colleagues have testified that he was ambitious, ordered them to doctor books, and found ways to bypass FTX’s controls so he could make risky transactions.

