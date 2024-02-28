Today’s Cache | Sony to cut 900 jobs in PlayStation; OpenAI claims NYT ‘hacked’ ChatGPT; AI chatbots’ election inaccuracies threaten voter turnout

February 28, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

Sony to cut about 900 jobs in PlayStation unit

Sony is set to trim approximately 900 positions within its PlayStation division, constituting 8% of its global workforce. This move aligns with the broader trend in the technology and gaming sector, marked by companies announcing layoffs in response to industry changes. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, emphasised the need to adapt to the evolving landscape in a recent blog post. The restructuring aims to position the business for future challenges while meeting the expectations of developers and gamers. This development follows Microsoft’s recent decision to cut nearly 2,000 jobs post the Activision Blizzard acquisition and Riot Games’ announcement of an 11% staff reduction in January. The job cuts will span regions including the Americas, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Notably, the PlayStation Studio in London will shutter, and reductions will extend to Firesprite studio and various functions within Sony Interactive Entertainment in the U.K. Severance benefits are assured for affected employees.

OpenAI claims New York Times ‘hacked’ ChatGPT

OpenAI is urging a federal judge to dismiss parts of the New York Times’ copyright lawsuit, claiming the newspaper manipulated its ChatGPT chatbot, alleging it was “hacked” to produce misleading evidence. OpenAI asserts that the Times used “deceptive prompts” breaching terms of use to make the AI reproduce content. OpenAI contends the Times paid someone to exploit its products. The filing in Manhattan federal court asserts the Times’ allegations fall short of journalistic standards. The Times’ lawyer, Ian Crosby, denies hacking accusations, stating OpenAI misrepresents product use for evidence.

AI chatbots’ election inaccuracies threaten voter turnout

Amidst ongoing US presidential primaries, a report on Tuesday reveals that widely used chatbots are disseminating inaccurate information, posing a threat to voter enfranchisement. AI experts and a bipartisan group of election officials conducted the study, exposing the pitfalls of relying on chatbots during the electoral process. Super Tuesday, featuring presidential nominating contests in fifteen states and one territory, heightens the significance of this issue. AI-powered chatbots, like GPT-4 and Google’s Gemini, drawing from internet-sourced text, present AI-generated responses that may mislead voters by directing them to non-existent polling places or offering illogical information based on outdated sources.

