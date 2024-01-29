Today’s Cache | Social media platforms crack down on Taylor Swift deepfakes; Western Australia works towards global decarbonisation; X to fight child abuse with new Texas office

January 29, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

Social media platforms crack down on Taylor Swift deepfakes

As explicit and violent AI-generated deepfakes targeting American musician Taylor Swift were spread across social media platforms, X (formerly Twitter) and Meta’s Facebook tried to quickly remove the images even as concerned fans and tech watchers called on them as well as AI giants to do more to prevent such incidents from taking place in the future. The explicit deepfakes included images of the globally acclaimed musician being hurt, prompting Microsoft to investigate if any of its services enabled the creation of the images while even the White House expressed its alarm. Experts have warned that deepfakes are often used to sexually violate female celebrities or damage their reputation in more conservative countries.

On X, search terms relating to Taylor Swift and the AI images were blocked, with users being shown an error page in response to such queries. Swift’s fans tried to bury any remaining AI-generated images by posting real photos and videos of the singer and upvoting happier content featuring her. However, non-explicit deepfake images featuring Swift - including one of her hugging former U.S. President Donald Trump - could still be found on X.

Western Australia works towards global decarbonisation

Western Australia is working to transition to a decarbonised future, and hopes to involve Tamil Nadu in its roadmap towards cleaner energy. according to its delegate-led mission in Chennai. Western Australia is the continent-country’s largest state, and its Deputy Premier, Treasurer, and Minister for Transport and Tourism Rita Saffioti announced the Innovation Exchange Programme to boost its collaboration with Tamil Nadu.

Western Australia is rich in critical minerals, which are key for producing batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) as more sectors move away from fossil fuel-based energy sources. Saffioti floated the idea of Western Australian companies teaming up with companies in Tamil Nadu to produce the critical mineral vanadium, to help out battery manufacturers. Slightly more than 50% of the global lithium supply comes from Australia, as the country hopes to distance itself from China in trade.

X to fight child abuse with new Texas office

X (formerly Twitter) is working to eradicate child abuse material on its platform by opening a content moderation office in Austin, Texas that will be called the “Trust and Safety center of excellence”. The centre expects to recruit about 100 content moderators to focus on identifying child sexual exploitation (CSE) content. Illegal content on X remains a problem even as CEO Linda Yaccarino stressed on the company’s efforts despite being new (Twitter was taken over by X owner Elon Musk in late 2022).

Joe Benarroch, the head of business operations at X, said that X’s business did not focus on children but that the investments were necessary in order to protect younger users as well as children in general. Twitter’s content moderation teams were gutted in the aftermath of mass layoffs following Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, leaving experts worried as the company’s headcount plunged. However, Benarroch said that X has more than 2,000 content moderators, including contractors.

