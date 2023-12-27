Today’s Cache | Social media guardrails weaken as AI deepfakes gain traction; China’s gaming rules endanger small developers; Apple’s watch dispute intensifies

December 27, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

Social media guardrails weaken as AI deepfakes gain traction

Three years post the US Capitol riots, false election conspiracy theories persist on social media and cable news, including tales of ballot-filled suitcases and late-night dumps. Experts predict an exacerbation in the upcoming presidential election, with safeguards against prior bogus claims weakening, while the tools for creating and spreading misinformation strengthen. Many Americans, influenced by ex-President Donald Trump, distrust US elections, with 57% of Republicans doubting Biden’s legitimacy.

Generative AI tools make spreading misinformation more accessible, potentially influencing elections. Social media companies, once focused on correcting misinformation, have shifted priorities. “I expect a tsunami of misinformation,” warns Oren Etzioni, an AI expert at the University of Washington, expressing deep concern about the impending threat. Manipulated images and videos are not new, but the 2024 US election marks the first time sophisticated AI tools for producing convincing fakes are easily accessible, raising alarms among experts.

China’s gaming rules endanger small developers

Proposed gaming regulations in China could disproportionately impact smaller developers, leading to a potential decline in overall online advertising revenue, as revealed by UBS analysis featured in a CNBC report on Wednesday. The shares of gaming giants Tencent, NetEase, and Bilibili witnessed a decline in response to the proposed regulations, which include banning practices like incentivising daily game sign-ins.

According to UBS, larger developers like Tencent, with substantial daily active user (DAU) social games, are better equipped to navigate these regulatory challenges due to their diverse engagement strategies and robust research and development capabilities. In contrast, smaller developers relying on sign-in incentives may encounter more significant hurdles. UBS estimates that online games contribute approximately 20% to the online advertising industry’s revenue, making them particularly susceptible to the regulatory impact.

Apple’s watch dispute intensifies

Apple urgently seeks court permission to resume sales of its popular watches amidst a bitter patent dispute, citing potential “irreparable harm” during the US International Trade Commission’s two-week response period to its broader appeal. The disruption could cost Apple an estimated £300-400 million in holiday-season sales, a fraction of the anticipated £120 billion quarter sales.

The International Trade Commission confirmed on October 26 that Apple violated patents owned by Masimo Corp and Cercacor Laboratories. Despite a 60-day review, the decision became final on Tuesday, prompting Apple’s removal of the watches from shelves. United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai upheld the ITC decision on Tuesday, officially putting it into effect. The sales halt followed the ITC’s rejection of Apple’s attempt to bypass an October order blocking certain technology used in the watches’ blood oxygen measurement feature.

