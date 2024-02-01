Today’s Cache | Social media CEOs interrogated by U.S. lawmakers; Murder video left up on YouTube for hours; U.S. says it thwarted China’s hacking attempt

February 01, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

Social media CEOs interrogated by U.S. lawmakers

The CEOs of Meta, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok were questioned in U.S. Congress by lawmakers who accused the tech leaders and their companies of not doing enough to prevent child exploitation on their platforms. The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee convened the session where senators did not mince words as they pointed to rampant sexual violence and teen suicide online, which they claimed social media companies enabled. Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg delivered a standing apology to the loved ones of people exploited online, acknowledging they had been hurt by his products. In the emotionally charged session, many people attended with photos of their children and questioning took place for around four hours. The chiefs of Snap and Discord were also part of the session.

Meta has added protections for teen users across its apps in recent weeks, but this was far from enough in the eyes of regulators. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, meanwhile, was asked about his links to the Chinese Communist Party - despite the CEO stressing that he was a national of Singapore. Meta confirmed that 40,000 of its employees worked on online safety and that $20 billion has been invested in safety since 2016.

Murder video left up on YouTube for hours

While social media company CEOs were answering relentless questions about the safety of their online products, Google-owned YouTube saw a grisly video of a beheading that was uploaded and left open on the platform. The video was uploaded by a man based in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania who allegedly beheaded his father. The man was charged in late January, but a 14-minute-long video was left up on YouTube for anyone to view for around five hours before it was removed. The company confirmed it removed the video, deleted the man’s channel, and was on the lookout for others who might re-upload the video.

YouTube has seen a spike in violent and graphic clips, including live streams of mass shootings both in the U.S. and abroad. While AI tools can help moderate explicit video content and reduce the distressing load on human moderators, sometimes media is so graphic and violent that it bypasses the AI system in place.

U.S. says it thwarted China’s hacking attempt

The U.S. said it thwarted an attempt by Chinese hackers to plant malware to disrupt civilians’ lives. FBI chief Chris Wray also spoke about the risks of the Chinese Communist Party in front of the U.S. House Select Committee. He said there needed to be more attention given to Chinese attempts to impact everyday Americans in case the two countries ever start a war. The hackers disrupted by the U.S. reportedly aimed to damage infrastructure such as water treatment plants, transportation, and the electric grid.

U.S. officials said the hacking effort was backed by the Chinese state and that a botnet of hijacked internet tools across the U.S. had been tackled. Wray warned that Chinese hackers were looking to steal personal data as well as business secrets in order to make its country the greatest superpower and gain dominance over the U.S. China has in the past denied such allegations or accused the U.S. of the same.

