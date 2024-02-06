Today’s Cache | Snap announces layoffs; Britain invests in AI research and regulation; India’s home broadband growth remains sluggish

February 06, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

Snap announces layoffs

The owner of Snapchat is cutting approximately 10% of its worldwide workforce or about 530 employees. The company is the latest to announce layoffs amongst several major tech companies announcing layoffs. The company in a regulatory filing said it estimates $55 million to $75 million in charges, mostly for severance and related costs.

This isn’t the first time Snap has eliminated jobs. The Santa Monica, California-based company announced in August 2022 that it planned to cut about 20% of its global workforce. In the third quarter of 2023, it began winding down its AR Enterprise business, which included reducing its global employee headcount by approximately 3%, according to a regulatory filing.

Britain invests millions in AI research and regulation

Britian said it would spend more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) to launch nine new research hubs in artificial intelligence (AI) and train regulators about the technology. Nearly 90 million pounds would go towards the hubs, which will focus on using AI in areas including healthcare, chemistry and mathematics, and a partnership with the United States on responsible AI, while the remainder 10 million would help regulators address the risks and harness the opportunities of AI.

The announcement comes close on the heels of an international summit held by the country on AI safety in November. More than 25 countries who attended signed the “Bletchley Declaration”, which focuses on identifying risks of shared concern and developing cross-country policies to mitigate them.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s home broadband growth remains sluggish

Despite the strenuous rollout of 5G networks, home broadband growth in India has been sluggish, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority. As of September 2023, the number of wired broadband connections in the country amounted to 3.78 crore. While the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with a large spurt in demand for new WiFi connections, the overall penetration even now is a fraction of mobile internet users: 85.9 crore mobile internet connections are currently active in India.

A major explanation for the slowdown in broadband growth is the end of the pandemic, with people back in offices, where most of the internet consumption has shifted. Additionally, not all households in India can afford home broadband, especially when it is competing with affordable mobile data. But even among households that can, the penetration is only 30%, estimates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT