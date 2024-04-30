Today’s Cache | Samsung’s profits skyrocket with AI chip boom; Google’s layoffs continue; EU tightens grip on Apple’s iPadOS

April 30, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Samsung’s profit multiplies amid AI chip surge

Samsung Electronics has announced a tenfold surge in operating profit for the last quarter, driven by the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence technologies in the computer memory chip market, AP reported. The South Korean tech giant disclosed an operating profit of 6.6 trillion won ($4.8 billion) for the January-March quarter, marking a significant increase from the 640 billion won ($465 million) earned during the same period last year. Revenue also saw a substantial rise of nearly 13% to 71.9 trillion won ($52 billion), propelled by heightened prices for memory chips and strong sales of its flagship Galaxy S24 smartphones, the company revealed.

Google announces further layoffs

Google confirmed additional employee layoffs as part of its business reorganisation, though specifics remain undisclosed, as reported by TechCrunch. Reports this week, citing social media posts from purported affected employees of Google’s Flutter, Dart, and Python teams, varied widely. While Google downplayed the layoffs to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, the company did not reveal the exact number impacted or their roles. TechCrunch mentioned around 50 potential layoffs based on a regulatory filing by Google. Despite the uncertainty, impacted employees will have the opportunity to apply for other roles within the company.

Apple’s iPadOS faces EU antitrust scrutiny

Apple’s iPadOS is to be treated as a “gatekeeper” in the European Union and will come under the scope of the region’s landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA) in order to prevent anticompetitive barriers in the sector, according to the European Commission. Apple will be given six months in order to make sure that it is complying with the DMA requirements. The iPadOS is not the first of Apple’s products to be treated this way, and others include iOS, the Safari browser, and the App Store. The European Commission pointed at Apple’s large number of business users which it expected would rise in the future, as well as the ways both end and business users were “locked-in to iPadOS.”

Today’s Cache will not be sent out on Wednesday, May 1 on account of the public holiday.