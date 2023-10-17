Today’s Cache | Sam Bankman-Fried’s friend testifies against him; Garena Free Fire delays return to India; YouTube claims it does not host child abuse material

October 17, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

Sam Bankman-Fried’s friend testifies against him

During the ongoing trial of collapsed FTX exchange’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, his friend and former director of engineering, Nishad Singh, testified against the ex-billionaire. He claimed that Bankman-Fried told him to mislead auditors to make FTX look more profitable than it actually was. Singh also said that Bankman-Fried knew how the hedge fund Alameda Research was taking money from FTX customers without consent and that donations to U.S. politicians were made with Alameda money. Singh donated to Democratic politicians and gave around $8 million to campaigns in the 2022 election cycle.

So far in the trial, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have tried to portray the crypto tycoon as an experienced and competent businessman who was let down by the officers closest to him. However, several ex-employees - including a former romantic partner - have testified that Bankman-Fried was aware of the illegal actions he took and involved them in his plans as well.

Garena Free Fire delays return to India

The popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire does not look like it is returning to India very soon, despite being slated to re-launch in the country on September 5. Free Fire was banned in February 2022 over data security and user privacy concerns, even as gamers pined for its return. Free Fire was due to return with better data security controls as it partnered with Yotta, a service provider approved by the Reserve Bank of India, to manage Indian gamers’ data on local servers.

However, the game has still not released and Garena did not respond to press enquiries about the expected launch timeline. Its statement was vague and said that the launch was being postponed by “a few more weeks.”

YouTube claims it does not host child abuse material

Responding to a notice sent by the Indian government, YouTube clarified it did not find any child sexual abuse materials on its platform, and that it would continue to work to make sure children were protected. The government had sent notices to YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Telegram, asking what measures the companies had in place to prevent the spread of child abuse media and ordering them to take down pre-existing content of this kind.

The Google-owned video platform claimed it had a long history of fighting child exploitation and that it invested in technology which allowed it to quickly find and flag such material to take action. YouTube also said that regulators did not provide any examples or evidence of child abuse media on its platform. The video sharing company has a child safety policy and said it has removed more than 94,000 channels and over 2.5 million videos for violating its rules in this area alone.