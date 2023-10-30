Today’s Cache | Sam Bankman-Fried flounders before jury; X marks one year since Elon Musk takeover; G7 countries may agree on AI code of conduct

October 30, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

Sam Bankman-Fried flounders before jury

The disgraced CEO of the collapsed FTX crypto exchange faced the jury for the first time late last week. Sam Bankman-Fried, known for his bushy hair and casual clothes when he was a billionaire, presented himself more formally on his first day of testimony. He firmly denied defrauding anyone, even though his former colleagues - including a former romantic partner - claimed that he instructed them to carry out illegal acts.

Bankman-Fried portrayed himself as an accidental success who learned about cryptocurrency only recently and did not mean to hurt investors. He stands accused of using customer funds to prop up his Alameda Research hedge fund, and later doctoring the books to hide both FTX’s and Alameda Research’s heavy debts.

X marks one year since Elon Musk takeover

The platform formerly known as Twitter has seen a year under the ownership of Tesla billionaire Elon Musk. After he paid $44 billion for the social media company, Musk brought in a slew of changes to cater more to users who pay for Twitter. He also changed the iconic name and bird logo, and laid off most of its former employees. However, his leadership has been plagued by reports of rising hate speech on the platform, notable celebrity departures, and sinking ad revenue.

The new CEO Linda Yaccarino took over this year, but she and Musk often seemed to contradict each other’s approaches. Regulators such as the EU’s industry chief Thierry Breton have also slammed the company’s approach to misinformation and content moderation during wartime.

G7 countries may agree on AI code of conduct

The Group of Seven (G7) countries - comprising of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the U.S., and the EU - may agree on an AI code of conduct for companies to follow in their jurisdictions, as per an official document. Though no official announcement has been made yet, the 11-point code will likely apply to companies creating AI systems and stresses on “safe, secure, and trustworthy AI worldwide”.

While the U.S. and the UK are focusing on the trust and safety aspects of AI technology and similar products integrating large language models, countries such as Japan have opted for a more innovation-friendly approach.

