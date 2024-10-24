Today’s Cache | Russia, China’s efforts to sway U.S. voters may escalate; Character.AI, Google sued over teen suicide; Nvidia rolls out Hindi-language AI model

Russia, China’s efforts to sway U.S. voters may escalate

A new Microsoft report has revealed that foreign rival nations including Russia, China and Iran have amped up efforts to influence the U.S. elections. While Russian threat actors were creating fake videos to malign Vice President Kama Harris, Chinese social media campaigns were formed against candidates who had been critical of China and Iranian actors were scouring media outlets and looking into election-related websites before they started taking action. A lot of the content was AI-generated, Microsoft has found.

While the report said that the U.S. election infrastructure was robust enough to handle these attacks, there were worries that as the election ending nears these countries could increase their efforts.

Character.AI, Google sued over teen suicide

The mother of a 14-year-old Florida boy has sued AI startup Character.AI and Google alleging that her son became addicted to the AI chatbot which eventually led to his suicide in February. The woman, Megan Garcia has stated in the lawsuit that the chatbot from Character.AI “misrepresented itself as a real person, a licensed psychotherapist and an adult lover,” gradually cutting off her son, Sewell Setzer from the physical world.

The AI startup was acquired later by Google where the founders eventually worked. Google took over Character.AI and re-hired the founders and other team members while also getting non-exclusive rights to the startup’s technology. Character.AI posted a statement on X expressing condolences to the grieving family of the boy yesterday.

Nvidia rolls out Hindi-language AI model

AI chipmaking giant Nvidia has formed multiple partnerships with Indian firms including Reliance as well as announced a new, small, Hindi-language AI model for the Indian market. Company CEO Jensen Huang is currently in Mumbai for Nvidia’s AI summit which is being held at the Jio Convention Centre over a course of two days. Huang also participated in a fireside chat with Reliance head Mukesh Ambani.

The new small language model, Nemotron-4-Mini-Hindi-4B will be used by Indian IT company Tech Mahindra first to build their own custom AI model called Indus 2.0. Nvidia has partnered with other IT bigwigs like Infosys, TCS and Wipro to help upskill developers on building AI agents. Reliance and Ola also announced partnerships with Nvidia for their Omniverse simulations to test the efficiency of their factories virtually.