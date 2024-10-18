Today’s Cache | Quit if you don’t want to return to office, says AWS CEO; Worldcoin ramps up iris-scanning project; TSMC hit record high on strong AI demand

Quit if you don’t want to return to office: Amazon AWS CEO

One of Amazon’s top executives defended the new, controversial 5-day-per-week in-office policy on Thursday, saying those who do not support it can leave for another company. Speaking at an all-hands meeting for AWS, unit CEO Matt Garman said nine out of 10 workers he has spoken with support the new policy, which takes effect in January, according to a transcript reviewed by Reuters.

“If there are people who just don’t work well in that environment and don’t want to, that’s okay, there are other companies around,” said Garman. The policy has upset many of Amazon’s employees who say it wastes time with additional commuting and the benefits of working from the office are not supported by independent data. Amazon has taken a harder line on returning to office than its technology peers such as Google, Meta and Microsoft who have two- to three-day in-office policies.

Worldcoin ramps up iris-scanning project

Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, said on Thursday it was rebranding to World Network and was ramping up efforts to scan every human’s iris using its “orb” devices. Its core offering is its World ID, which the company describes as a “digital passport” to prove that its holder is a real human and tell the difference with AI chatbots online.

It has introduced a new version of orb iris-scanning device which it said features 5G connectivity and enhanced privacy and security features. It also unveiled a slew of new ways to make it easier to access the orb, such as purpose-built retail locations and a partnership with Latin American delivery service Rappi to bring orbs to people. To get a World ID, a customer signs up to do an in-person iris scan using World Network’s “orb”, a silver ball approximately the size of a bowling ball.

TSMC hit record high on strong AI demand

Taipei-listed shares in TSMC hit a record high on Friday after the chipmaker posted forecast-beating third-quarter earnings and predicted a rosy outlook on strong AI demand. That gave TSMC a market capitalisation of around $884 billion, the most of any company listed in Asia. The company, however, appeared to face some political uncertainty after U.S. media outlet The Information said the U.S. Department of Commerce is probing whether TSMC has been making AI or smartphone chips for China’s Huawei, whose access to non-Chinese chips has been severely curtailed due to U.S. export controls.

As the world’s largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, whose customers include Apple and Nvidia, has benefited from a surge towards AI across a spectrum of industries. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) reported a forecast-beating 54% jump in quarterly profit, raised its revenue forecast for the year and said the next five years would also be “healthy” for the firm.