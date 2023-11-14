Today’s Cache | Poor indoor AQI impacts productivity; Trump’s Truth social lost $73 million; Amazon cuts jobs in games unit

November 14, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

Poor indoor AQI impacts productivity

A Harvard study published in 2021 indicates that poor indoor air quality can significantly impair cognitive function, affecting an individual’s ability to think, learn, and work effectively. Poor IAQ can also result in a range of health issues such as asthma, fatigue, irritation, and even headaches and can have a notable influence on productivity, energy efficiency, and real estate values.

Office workers in India also place high importance on indoor air quality (IAQ), with 81% respondents of a Honeywell Building Technologies survey revealed. Respondents further said it is extremely important that employers keep workers informed of the office building’s Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). 93% said that limiting investment in IAQ technology shows a low commitment to employee safety and well-being.

Trump’s Truth social lost $73 million

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social lost $73 million since its launch in early 2022, a securities filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp, the SPAC that plans to merge with the company, showed. In October 2021, while announcing the launch of the social media app, Trump said it would “stand up to Big Tech” companies such as Twitter and Facebook that previously barred him.

Truth Social had previously posted a loss of $50 million in 2022, with net sales of just $1.4 million with $23 million reported losses in the first half of this year, with net sales of $2.3 million. Trump Media & Technology Group’s (TMTG) independent registered public accounting firm has indicated that the financial condition raises substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon cuts jobs in games unit

Amazon cut around 180 jobs in its games division, at least the second round of cuts in under a week, as part of a broader restructuring. Earlier this year, Amazon cut about 100 jobs in the unit. The company also cut jobs in its streaming music and podcast division along with a small cut in its human resources unit last week.

The games division offers free streaming versions of many video games like Doom and Roblox, as well as some Twitch channels. The company is focusing on free games known as Prime Gaming, offered as a perk within the $139 annual Prime membership that also includes free shipping and free streaming video.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT