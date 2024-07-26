Today’s Cache | OpenAI’s SearchGPT infuses search with AI; Mistral’s new AI model Large 2; Musk plans $5 billion xAI investment

OpenAI’s SearchGPT infuses search with AI

OpenAI has announced the prototype of an AI-infused search feature, called SearchGPT, which is meant to give users responses backed up by real-time information linked back to sources, in the style of Google. It said that SearchGPT would be released to a small group of publishers and testers in order to get feedback, so the tool is not publicly available. Much like using Google’s Gemini, SearchGPT users will get responses that rely on up-to-date web information, while many of OpenAI’s models usually have knowledge cut-off dates. Users can add on to their questions in SearchGPT and explore the sources of the answers as well.

OpenAI made a point of stressing that it had partnered with publishers and was engaging with them in order to make their work visible in the ways they chose. OpenAI was looking to improve the capability of the SearchGPT tool in areas like local information and commerce.

Mistral’s new AI model Large 2

Paris-based AI startup Mistral has released its latest AI model, Large 2. With 123 billion parameters, the AI model is expected to outperform models like GPT-4o, Claude 3 Opus, and Llama 3 405-billion from competitors, unveiled by OpenAI and Meta with comparatively fewer parameters. Mistral has claimed that the AI model is “significantly more capable in code generation, mathematics, and reasoning,” and improves upon their previous flagship model Mistral Large.

Mistral shared that they were especially focused on reducing the model’s hallucination issues. The company said that Large 2 had been trained to be more cautious and accurate when AI models tend to fabricate answers at times. The model has a considerably large token window of 128, 000, meaning the model can digest a long prompt and process it.

Musk plans $5 billion xAI investment

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday he and the board of the electric vehicle company will discuss making a $5 billion investment in his artificial intelligence startup xAI, fueling concerns about a conflict of interest. Musk, the world’s richest person, launched xAI last year in a bid to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI. That sparked concerns he may allocate some resources of the automaker to the AI company.

On Tuesday, Musk launched a poll asking users on social media platform X whether Tesla should invest $5 billion in xAI. More than two-thirds of nearly 1 million respondents voted in favor. It is not clear how many are Tesla investors. The poll came shortly after Tesla said its second-quarter automotive gross margin and profit fell short of Wall Street estimates on Tuesday as the company cut prices and offered incentives to boost sales.

