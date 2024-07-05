Today’s Cache | OpenAI’s internal AI details stolen last year; Samsung profit rises as AI boom lifts chip prices; AI avatars on WhatsApp

OpenAI’s internal AI details stolen

A hacker had gained access to the internal messaging systems at OpenAI last year and stole details about the design of the company’s artificial intelligence technologies, the New York Times reported on Thursday. The hacker lifted details from discussions in an online forum where employees talked about OpenAI’s latest technologies, the report said, citing two people familiar with the incident.

However, they did not get into the systems where OpenAI, the firm behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, houses and builds its AI, the report added. OpenAI executives informed both employees at an all-hands meeting in April last year and the company’s board about the breach, according to the report, but executives decided not to share the news publicly as no information about customers or partners had been stolen. OpenAI executives did not consider the incident a national security threat, believing the hacker was a private individual with no known ties to a foreign government, the report said.

Samsung profit rises as AI boom lifts chip prices

Samsung Electronics estimated on Friday a more than 15-fold rise in its second-quarter operating profit, as rebounding semiconductor prices driven by the artificial intelligence boom lifted earnings from a low base a year ago. The world’s largest memory chip, smartphone and TV maker estimated its operating profit rose to 10.4 trillion won ($7.54 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, from 670 billion won a year earlier.

The profit beat an 8.8 trillion won LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate, and the quarter was its most profitable since the third quarter of 2022. In addition to higher chip prices, the better-than-expected profit likely reflected Samsung reversing its previous inventory writedowns on its books, as the value of its chip inventory has rebounded in accounting terms, analysts said.

AI avatars on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a generative AI feature that will allow users to create personalised avatars of themselves, The Verge stated. The feature, which is still in its beta version, could produce images based on text prompts with user images, powered by Meta’s Llama AI model. According to the report users will be able to imagine themselves “in any setting from the forest to outer space,” with the tool. Screenshots viewed by the outlet revealed that the sample images seemed like the ones commonly generated by other AI platforms, like Lensa AI.

WhatsApp users can take photos of themselves once which will be used to train the Meta AI model and then generate any AI avatar of their choice with a text prompt starting with “Imagine me,” followed by a description of their setting in the Meta AI chat.

