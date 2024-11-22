Today’s Cache | OpenAI’s browser ambitions; U.S. leads in AI innovation; Bitcoin nears $100,000

OpenAI’s browser ambitions

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is mulling over the development of a generative AI-powered web browser that could rival Google by relying on a chatbot as well as OpenAI’s deals with other partners, reported The Information outlet. While OpenAI is actually not close to launching a workable browser product, it seems to be in the discussion stages with Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline, the report said. If the product is released, however, it would put OpenAI in direct competition with Google in the AI-powered search engine space. OpenAI also already has a SearchGPT offering in the works, though it is still highly experimental.

Google is currently facing pressure for regulators in the U.S. over its dominance in the search engine market, with the Department of Justice possibly even pushing for the forced sale of Google Chrome for competitive reasons. Google is also injecting its search offerings with generative AI features and developing its Gemini chatbot.

U.S. leads in AI innovation

According to a new Stanford University index, the U.S.A leads the rest of the world when it comes to developing AI technology, including rival China, which it surpassed back in 2018. To be more specific, the U.S. stands ahead of China in terms of private AI investment, which came to $67.2 billion in the U.S. last year. For China, this was less than $10 billion.

On the other hand, China beat other countries in requesting patents regarding generative AI, per the U.N. intellectual property agency. While the Stanford Index took this into consideration, it was still not enough to put it ahead of the U.S. In fourth place, behind the UK, came India, thanks to its research community, investments in AI, and public discourse about the technology.

Bitcoin nears $100,000

The top cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, Bitcoin, is nearing the $100,000 mark as it crossed $90k and later $95k this week, in a large part due to euphoric investors who believe Donald Trump’s return as president will lead to more innovation and fewer restrictions in the U.S. crypto market. Bitcoin’s value has more than doubled in 2024. The top crypto has also spiked by about 40% since Trump’s election victory.

Trump has started welcoming the crypto sector, and promised to turn the United States into the “crypto capital of the planet,” apart from acquiring the asset on a national scale. The U.S. SEC has also loosened restrictions that prevented institutional investors from gaining exposure to crypto through ETFs, thus encouraging more activity in the sector.