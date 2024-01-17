Today’s Cache | OpenAI working with the U.S. Defense Department; Apple appeal rejected by U.S. Supreme Court; Elon Musk wants more voting control at Tesla

January 17, 2024 02:51 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

OpenAI working with the U.S. Defense Department

The AI startup behind ChatGPT is working with the U.S. Defense Department on creating cybersecurity tools, according to its VP of Global Affairs Anna Makanju, who was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Additionally, OpenAI is in discussion with the U.S government to prevent suicides amongst veterans, the company official confirmed.

Experts are worried as the move seems to mark a break from OpenAI’s policy of not allowing its technology to be used for military or warfare. The company’s policy was recently updated to instead say that its tech should not be used to cause harm in general. Makanju also stressed that the company would not be building weapons.

Apple appeal rejected by U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted the implementation of a court order that could cost Apple billions of dollars in revenue, by rejecting its appeal of rulings from lower courts concerning the iPhone-maker’s app store policies. The lower court rulings held that Apple’s app store harmed competition in the sector, as developers took aim at the company’s high fees and the inability to add third-party payment options for apps.

Apple has shared some changes it wants to make to its app store experience, but these were criticised by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who called it “bad-faith compliance.” Sweeney had taken Google to court for similar reasons, and Epic Games claimed a legal victory in that case.

Elon Musk wants more voting control at Tesla

Tesla chief and billionaire Elon Musk said he wants around 25% voting control at the electric vehicle company, or that he may have to build AI and robotics-related products outside of Tesla. He noted that he wanted enough control to have an influence, but not so much that he couldn’t be vetoed.

While company shares rose slightly afterwards, there are concerns that Musk could divert beneficial opportunities away from Tesla and into a private company instead. Under corporate law, company leaders cannot take specific financial opportunities for themselves. Musk’s voting control at Tesla dropped as he sold stock in order to pay for acquiring Twitter in 2022.