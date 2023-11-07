November 07, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

OpenAI to build AI marketplace

OpenAI unveiled a marketplace that will allow users to access personalised artificial intelligence “apps” for tasks like teaching math or designing stickers. OpenAI is calling the customised AI apps “GPTs”, which the company said are early versions of AI assistants that perform real-world tasks, such as booking flights, on behalf of a user.

The updates were shared by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the AI lab’s first developer conference, which attracted 900 developers from around the world marking the company’s latest attempt to capitalise on the popularity of ChatGPT by offering incentives to build in its ecosystem. ChatGPT, launched in November 2022, now has 100 million weekly active users.

Meta bars use of gen AI by political advertisers

Facebook owner Meta barred political campaigns and advertisers in other regulated industries from using its new generative AI advertising products after lawmakers warned they could be used to spread election misinformation. The company said that as it tests its gen AI creation tools in Ads Manager, advertisers running campaigns that qualify as ads for Housing, Employment or Credit or Social Issues, Elections, or Politics, or related to Health, Pharmaceuticals or Financial Services will not be permitted to use these generative AI features.

The announcement from Meta comes a month after the company announced it was starting to expand advertisers’ access to AI powered advertising tools that can instantly create backgrounds, image adjustments and variations of ad copy in response to simple text prompts.

Fortnite maker accuses Google of bullying and bribing

In the second major antitrust trial against Google in the U.S. that accuse the search giant of using its wealth and people’s dependence on its products to stifle competition. Fortnite maker, Epic Games, claimed Google maintains a stranglehold on the Android app ecosystem and the payment system attached to it and has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to stifle competition.

Epic Games’ attorney, Gary Bornstein, also accused Google of deploying a “bribe and block” strategy to discourage competition and then make it too cumbersome or worrisome for consumers to download Android apps from other distribution outlets than the Play Store.

