HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Today’s Cache | OpenAI to build AI marketplace; Meta bars use of gen AI by political advertisers; Fortnite maker accuses Google of bullying and bribing

November 07, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OpenAI unveiled a marketplace that will allow users to access personalised artificial intelligence “apps” [FILE].

OpenAI unveiled a marketplace that will allow users to access personalised artificial intelligence “apps” [FILE]. | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI to build AI marketplace

OpenAI unveiled a marketplace that will allow users to access personalised artificial intelligence “apps” for tasks like teaching math or designing stickers. OpenAI is calling the customised AI apps “GPTs”, which the company said are early versions of AI assistants that perform real-world tasks, such as booking flights, on behalf of a user.

The updates were shared by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the AI lab’s first developer conference, which attracted 900 developers from around the world marking the company’s latest attempt to capitalise on the popularity of ChatGPT by offering incentives to build in its ecosystem. ChatGPT, launched in November 2022, now has 100 million weekly active users.

Meta bars use of gen AI by political advertisers

Facebook owner Meta barred political campaigns and advertisers in other regulated industries from using its new generative AI advertising products after lawmakers warned they could be used to spread election misinformation. The company said that as it tests its gen AI creation tools in Ads Manager, advertisers running campaigns that qualify as ads for Housing, Employment or Credit or Social Issues, Elections, or Politics, or related to Health, Pharmaceuticals or Financial Services will not be permitted to use these generative AI features.

The announcement from Meta comes a month after the company announced it was starting to expand advertisers’ access to AI powered advertising tools that can instantly create backgrounds, image adjustments and variations of ad copy in response to simple text prompts.

Fortnite maker accuses Google of bullying and bribing

In the second major antitrust trial against Google in the U.S. that accuse the search giant of using its wealth and people’s dependence on its products to stifle competition. Fortnite maker, Epic Games, claimed Google maintains a stranglehold on the Android app ecosystem and the payment system attached to it and has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to stifle competition.

Epic Games’ attorney, Gary Bornstein, also accused Google of deploying a “bribe and block” strategy to discourage competition and then make it too cumbersome or worrisome for consumers to download Android apps from other distribution outlets than the Play Store.

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.