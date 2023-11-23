November 23, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

OpenAI staff warned board of breakthrough ahead of CEO ouster

Several researchers with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI wrote a letter to the board of directors warning about a major AI breakthrough that could potentially be a threat to humanity ahead of Sam Altman’s firing, sources said to Reuters. The project called Q* was believed to be in OpenAI’s pursuit of superintelligence or artificial general intelligence.

The bot was able to excel at grade level math which encouraged employees to believe that it could eventually be more powerful than the large language models that are common now. Maths requires bots to be as accurate as possible unlike most of the AI writing assistants that are found. Altman was reportedly fired a day after this letter reached the board.

SEC could scrutinise Musk’s comments on Neuralink

Four U.S. lawmakers from the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating if Elon Musk misled investors of the safety issues surrounding Neuralink, committing securities fraud. Neuralink has recently come under scrutiny over its safety protocols as the company prepares to test its brain implant in humans for the first time which is critical for its goals.

But the monkeys that the company has been testing on have reportedly suffered severe health problems like paralysis, seizures and brain swelling. The letter mentioned that 12 monkeys had been euthanised due to issues caused by the Neuralink implant. Last year, a Reuters report had showed how Musk was pushing the company to speed up which had led to these mishaps.

Review of Bluesky

As Musk’s X faces bigger challenges with time, forcing advertisers to run away alternatives like Bluesky have popped up. The decentralised social media platform is easy to use for X users as the founder Jack Dorsey has kept the design strikingly similar for Bluesky.

Unlike the chaotic X feed, Bluesky is more balanced in terms of its content. But since the platform is still restricted - users have to be sent an invite to access the platform, the feed is still quite empty. Features are still underdeveloped as compared to X like the search option is still tedious for users and doesn’t always stick to the correct chronological order.

