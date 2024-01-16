Today’s Cache | OpenAI seeks to address election misinformation; Apple redesigns Watch to circumvent import ban; India to get tighter AI rules

January 16, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

OpenAI seeks to address election misinformation

OpenAI in a bid to address fears that its technology will meddle with elections said it is working in the U.S. with the National Association of Secretaries of State, an organisation that focuses on promoting effective democratic processes such as elections. ChatGPT will also direct users to http://CanIVote.org when asked certain election-related questions, and images generated using AI-tech will also get more obvious identifiers.

Earlier in May, OpenAI CEO in his testimony to the Congress had said he was nervous about generative AI’s ability to compromise election integrity through “one-on-one interactive disinformation.”

Apple redesigns Watch to circumvent import ban

A U.S. law enforcement agency has determined that Apple can use a redesign to bypass an import ban on newer Apple Watch models stemming from its patent infringement dispute with Masimo. The import ban issued by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), applies to Apple’s current Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches and initially went into effect on December 26.

Masimo sued Apple in California alleging that Apple stole trade secrets to technology for reading blood-oxygen levels and infringed Masino patents. The company may ask the ITC to overrule the U.S. customs agency’s decision to allow Apple’s redesigned Watch to circumvent the ban. Apple has not publicly described the redesign, which could involve an update to the watches’ software.

India to get tighter AI rules

After Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar flagged his deepfake video doing the rounds, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed deepfakes as a threat to the safety and trust of Indian users, saying the government will soon notify tighter rules under the country’s IT Act to ensure compliance by platforms.

Deepfakes refer to synthetic or doctored media that is digitally manipulated and altered to convincingly misrepresent or impersonate someone using a form of artificial intelligence or AI. Last month the government had directed all platforms to comply with the IT rules and mandated companied to inform users in clear and precise terms about prohibited content. The mandate came after several “deepfake” videos targeting leading actors sparked outrage and raised concern over the use of the technology.

