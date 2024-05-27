Today’s Cache | OpenAI resignations hit Sam Altman’s reputation; Google hurries to fix flawed AI search responses; Uvalde school shooting victims’ families sue Meta

OpenAI resignations hit Sam Altman’s reputation

A recent string of resignations at OpenAI is raising questions about OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s approach to employees and generative AI technology as a whole, while also bringing back memories of Altman’s own firing and swift reinstatement in November last year. This year, Cullen O’Keefe quit his role as research lead on policy in April, while Daniel Kokotajlo, who was working on AI model risks, resigned as said he “quit OpenAI due to losing confidence that it would behave responsibly around the time of AGI.” Furthermore, Gretchen Krueger and Jan Leike resigned, citing safety concerns among other reasons, while OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever also left the company.

In May, OpenAI was forced to issue a statement when Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson accused the company of releasing a voice that was highly similar to her own, and also referencing her past movie. This has caused experts to wonder whether OpenAI and its CEO are truly complying with U.S. laws and AI ethics when releasing new products.

Google hurries to fix flawed AI search responses

Google officially began rolling out its AI-powered responses in search feature after announcing the new release during its high-profile I/O event, but the Big Tech giant is now struggling to fix the tech after users complained of wrong or even dangerous AI answers. In one example gone viral, Google’s AI overviews allegedly suggested adding some non-toxic glue in order to make pizza cheese stickier. Other debunked responses suggested that astronauts played with cats on the moon and that former U.S. President Barack Obama was a Muslim.

Google said it was working to monitor and fix the issues, but also claimed that some incorrect answers were uncommon, doctored by users, or impossible to reproduce once more. Google defended the quality of information provided by its AI overviews in most cases.

Uvalde school shooting victims’ families sue Meta

As the Texas city of Uvalde marked the second anniversary of the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed 21 lives, the families of the victims are suing Instagram-parent Meta, ‘Call of Duty’ game maker Activision Blizzard, and gun company Daniel Defense.

The families’ attorney claimed that the shooter was radicalised through Instagram, where engaging content glorifying violence was shown to the youth, as well as Daniel Defense content. The families also felt that Instagram did not do enough to stop young users from being exposed to such harmful media. Meanwhile, they claimed that playing ‘Call of Duty’ helped the shooter prepare for the massacre years in advance, by allowing him to virtually experience the rifle he used for killing.