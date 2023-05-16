Today’s Cache | OpenAI preps new open-source language model; WhatsApp gets Chat lock; Amazon announces Lord of the Rings game 

May 16, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

OpenAI preps new open-source language model

OpenAI is preparing to release a new open-source language model. The company’s ChatGPT chatbot, known for producing prose or poetry on command, gained widespread attention in Silicon Valley as investors see generative AI as the next big growth area for tech companies.

In January, Microsoft Corp. announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, deepening its ties with the startup and setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

WhatsApp gets Chat lock

Meta announced a Chat Lock feature for WhatsApp that will allow users to put selected chats in a private folder that can only be opened with a password or biometric authentication.

While both individual and group chats can be hidden in the protected folder, user privacy is also secured by ensuring that notifications for these locked chats do not show message previews. The feature is launched worldwide. Meta said that it planned to add more Chat Lock options, such as the ability to lock chats on other devices, as well as custom passwords that would not be the same as the smartphone password.

Amazon announces Lord of the Rings game

Amazon announced it will make a new “The Lord of the Rings” massively multi-player-online (MMO) game in collaboration with Embracer Group through its subsidiary Middle-earth Enterprises, part of the operative group Freemode.

The announcement marks Amazon’s push into video games, which also publishes the Diablo-style Lost Ark, and may announce a deal with the Tomb Raider gamemaker.