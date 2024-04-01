April 01, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

OpenAI, Microsoft to invest in AI supercomputer

Microsoft and OpenAI are reportedly working on a data centre project with a supercomputer that is supposed to have millions of specialised server chips to power OpenAI’s AI tech. A report by The Information stated that the project could cost as much as $100 billion. Microsoft plans to finance the project that executives say will materialise the supercomputer, which has been titled Stargate.

Stargate is the fifth phase of a series of supercomputers, ahead of which the fourth-phase supercomputer for OpenAI will be launched around 2026. The cost of building the supercomputer is a steep one given the low supply of high-performing GPUs that are required to train and develop AI models. Nvidia, the biggest supplier of these high-end GPUs has been struggling to keep up with a constantly higher demand. Prices of AI chips have also gone up after Nvidia GTC this year where the company released an even more powerful chip called the Blackwell B200 which will be priced at anywhere between $30,000-40,000.

Microsoft splits Teams and Office

Microsoft plans to sell its chat and video app Teams as a separate product from its Office product globally, the company said today. Six months ago, Microsoft had unbundled the two products in Europe in an attempt to avoid a potential EU antitrust penalty. The EU has been investigating Microsoft’s Office and Teams tie-up since a complaint was filed in 2020 by the Salesforce-owned workspace messaging app Slack, which is a competitor of Teams.

Teams had been added to Office 365 in 2017 for free, replacing Skype for Business and gained more ground during the pandemic due to its video conferencing functions. Rivals have contested that this gave Microsoft an unfair advantage post which it split the two products up in the EU and Switzerland on August 31 last year. From April 1, customers have the option to either continue with their current licensing deal, or renew, update and switch to new offers.

What Sam Bankman’s sentence means

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on March 28, after found guilty of multiple counts of fraud last year. But what does the sentencing mean for the crypto investors and industry? Bankman-Fried admitted in court that FTX customers had suffered but yet failed to acknowledge his hand in it. He also said he regretted the way he had treated his former colleagues.

Bankman-Fried will also give up around $11 billion according to the sentence but it is highly unlikely that FTTX investors will get their funds back given the number of parties that are laying claim on the assets. The crypto market did not seem affected by the sentencing while FTX’s token was still trading and fell by more than 13% and worth less than $2 compared to an all-time high of $85.02. Bitcoin, on the other hand has crossed the $70,000 mark and is at a new all-time high.

