Today’s Cache | OpenAI launches new AI model; Microsoft-Inflection AI deal faces scrutiny; Rumble sues Google 

OpenAI launches new AI model

OpenAI released an updated language model called the GPT-4o that can mimic human cadence in its verbal responses and can even detect people’s moods. The model will power OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT chatbot, and will gradually be rolled out to users in the coming weeks, including those using the free version.

In the demo video, OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati and other executives, talked to the bot, which replied in real-time, and make changes to its tone as requested. The model’s visual skill was also displayed during the demo when it was asked for help to solve a simple math equation. Analysts say the update gives the impression OpenAI is playing catch-up to larger rivals like Google, which showcased similar capabilities during the launch of its Gemini 1.5 pro model.

Microsoft-Inflection AI deal faces scrutiny

U.S. regulators are reportedly looking into Microsoft’s deal to poach Mustafa Suleyman along with most of his team from AI startup Inflection. The news was first shared by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who said that regulators were “asking questions just to understand” the mechanics of the deal.

Suleyman, who co-founded Google’s AI arm DeepMind, now heads Microsoft’s AI division. Earlier, it was reported that he is overseeing work around Microsoft’s in-house AI model called MAI-1. Recently major AI partnerships between Big Tech companies and startups have come under scrutiny from regulators. Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI has also come under the scanner of EU antitrust, however, the Satya Nadella-led company has largely avoided any action on grounds of not merging with or acquiring any portion of another company.

Rumble sues Google

Video sharing platform Rumble said it has sued Google, arguing the tech giant has engaged in anticompetitive practices across its range of digital advertising products and sought damages in excess of $1 billion.

The suit alleges Google has monopolized the ad stack “by buying companies up and down the chain, concurrently representing both ad buyers and sellers while also running the exchange that connects those parties”.

