Today’s Cache | OpenAI executives discuss misinformation, safety in India; Google pledges millions to boost AI skills; U.S. lawmakers call for restrictions on autonomous vehicles 

February 13, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

OpenAI executives discuss misinformation, safety in India

OpenAI executives gathered some of the top tech policy and civil society representatives in India to discuss AI-driven misinformation and election preparedness for the upcoming general elections in the country. The briefing was attended by digital rights groups, law and policy experts, disinformation reporters, influencers, at least one former government official, and Big Tech firms’ representatives.

During the meeting, OpenAI officials emphasised that they were in the country to get a lay of the land and understand the most pressing issues surrounding AI, such as synthetic media (deepfakes) and misinformation. The outreach takes on added significance as India emerges as the firm’s second-largest user base outside the United States.

Google pledges millions to boost AI skills

Google has pledged 25 million euros ($26.98 million) to help people in Europe learn to use artificial intelligence. The company also announced it has opened applications for social enterprises and nonprofits that could help reach those most likely to benefit from training.

Google said it will run a series of “growth academies” to support companies using AI to scale their companies and has expanded its free online training courses to 18 languages. Last month, Google announced it would invest $1 billion into building a data center just outside of London, as it moves to meet the growing demand for internet services in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. lawmakers call for restrictions on autonomous vehicles

Lawmakers and labour unions in the U.S. state of California are calling for laws to not allow autonomous trucks without human drivers, amid rising safety concerns after accidents involving self-driving tais from General Motors and Alphabet.

Lawmakers are pushing for stricter regulations through two bills. While first bill would give cities control over permits for AVs and enforcement of AV-related laws. The second bill requires a trained human driver to be present behind the wheel of self-driving vehicles weighing more than 10,001 pounds, a classification that includes commercial trucks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT